Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.83

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.83 and last traded at $122.53, with a volume of 52359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.