ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.98

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 431843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 439.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 159,146 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

