PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $18,731,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 155,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

