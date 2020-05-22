PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $96.63 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.