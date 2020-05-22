Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,409,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,170 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,086. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

