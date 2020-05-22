Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $54,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Post by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

