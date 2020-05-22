Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.28

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as low as $15.11. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 2,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $392.23 million and a PE ratio of 30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$100.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

