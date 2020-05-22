Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,731 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,673,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 168,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

PII stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

