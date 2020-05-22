Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered Polar Capital to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 398 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 282 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 403.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 488.95.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Andrew Ross purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,792.69).

About Polar Capital

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.