PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.08.

Shares of LOW opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $109.94. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

