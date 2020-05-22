Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,202,000 after purchasing an additional 565,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,500,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,178,000 after purchasing an additional 597,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

PDD stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

