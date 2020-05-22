Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $9.66. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 43,400 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
