Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.58

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $9.66. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 43,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

