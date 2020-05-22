Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 10,243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,971.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

