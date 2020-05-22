Pi Financial Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$29.00 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$29.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSPD. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$53.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.00.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$34.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.04. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

