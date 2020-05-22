Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 170

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective (down from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.86 ($4.26).

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 309.74. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25). The firm has a market cap of $588.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02). Also, insider Alastair Cochran acquired 37,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

