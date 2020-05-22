Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TBCG opened at GBX 736 ($9.68) on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 635 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,720 ($22.63). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 768.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.16.

In other news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46), for a total transaction of £862,550 ($1,134,635.62). Also, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 17,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.71), for a total value of £218,694 ($287,679.56).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

