Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HIK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,526.85 ($33.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,332.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,014.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,553 ($20.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,581 ($33.95).

In related news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

