Peel Hunt Lowers Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Price Target to GBX 1,600

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,031.67 ($26.73).

Get Go-Ahead Group alerts:

GOG stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.43) on Friday. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,734.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Go-Ahead Group will post 16312.999685 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($39,627.73). Also, insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,892.

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.