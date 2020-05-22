Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.36.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.