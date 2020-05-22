Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.56. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

