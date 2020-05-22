Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.55

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 57249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.31.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

