Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.23

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 760262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.25.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Sean Roosen sold 74,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$305,867.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 891,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,657,418.43. Also, Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,243 and sold 418,889 shares valued at $1,460,005.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

