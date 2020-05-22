Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,160,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,446.74 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,971.64. The company has a market cap of $1,245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

