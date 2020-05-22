Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

OFIX opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $653.44 million, a P/E ratio of -137.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,661.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 2,900 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,509.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

