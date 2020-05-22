Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.97

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 884327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $695.99 million and a PE ratio of -23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

