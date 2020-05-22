Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

