On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OTB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.83 ($6.13).

LON OTB opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.60 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a market capitalization of $309.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.12.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

