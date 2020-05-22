Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.