Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Old Second Bancorp worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 104.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSBC. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO James Eccher bought 12,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $99,633.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

