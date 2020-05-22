OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.37% of OFS Capital worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFS. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 182,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OFS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29. OFS Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 49.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.10%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

