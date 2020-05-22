NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Stock Position Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

