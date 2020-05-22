Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

