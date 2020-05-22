NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $11.65 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

In related news, Director Igor Levental sold 59,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $678,399.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,860.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $128,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,064.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,135.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,075,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Finally, JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,938,000.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

