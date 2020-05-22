Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.21

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 6061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $54,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $15,789,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 176.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 121,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

