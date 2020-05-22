Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.21

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 6061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $54,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $15,789,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 77.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 490,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 176.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 121,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.