Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.90. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 197,980 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.01.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.