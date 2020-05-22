NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $53,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NorthWestern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.