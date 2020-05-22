Nomura Instinet Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $14.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.57. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

