Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $8,433,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

