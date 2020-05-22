Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

