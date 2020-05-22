NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

NCMGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.73.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (NCMGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.