New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of PNW opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

