New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,053 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,053 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SYNH opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

