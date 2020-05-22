New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Novocure worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 229.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

