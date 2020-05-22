New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 777 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $172.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $503,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,211 shares of company stock worth $99,785,087 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

