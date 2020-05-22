New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of IAA worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,890,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,744,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 667,301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,485,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 277.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,325,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,619,000 after buying an additional 2,445,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after buying an additional 278,861 shares during the period.

NYSE:IAA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. IAA’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

