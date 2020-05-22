New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of Frontdoor worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

