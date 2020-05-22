New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Equity Commonwealth worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 26,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Equity Commonwealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gerald A. Spector bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 129.65 and a current ratio of 129.65. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $3.25. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

