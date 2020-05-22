New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,000 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $2,309,338.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,459.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 217.89% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

