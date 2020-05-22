New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

NBEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, April 17th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Age Beverages currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

NBEV stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. New Age Beverages has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 38.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. Equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 178,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

