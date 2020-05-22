Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 639,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 159,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair cut Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

